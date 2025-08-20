Photo: Ricky Steamboat’s Original WrestleMania III Paystub Revealed

Richie Steamboat, son of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, shared a rare piece of wrestling history on Instagram.

Richie revealed his father’s original WrestleMania III paystub from 1987.

The event took place inside the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan, where Steamboat defeated “Macho Man” Randy Savage to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship in one of the most celebrated matches in wrestling history.

Richie captioned the photo (below): “Original 1987 WrestleMania III Paystub Ricky Steamboat🤯 This is 1 for the ages! If you ever wondered what they really made? Here you go! My dad’s hand written note marking event was added later. WM3 Marked a new era in Pro Wrestling, Ricky Steamboat vs. Randy Savage 20 pin falls in 17mins. Gave the fans something they’d never seen before! Changing wrestling forever! 😱 #goats #rickysteamboat #richiesteamboat #wrestling #wrestlingmemorabilia #collectibles #paystubs #randysavage”

Steamboat’s showdown with Savage is still widely regarded as one of the greatest matches of all time and a defining moment in WrestleMania history.

“The Dragon” last wrestled in November 2022, teaming with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to defeat Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal, and Nick Aldis—his first match since 2010.