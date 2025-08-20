Report: WWE NXT No Mercy Set For September In Florida

WWE’s NXT brand is set to host its next No Mercy Premium Live Event on September 27 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to POST Wrestling’s John Pollock and Brandon Thurston.

WWE has yet to officially confirm the event. If finalized, it will mark the first time since April that an NXT PLE does not go head-to-head with an AEW pay-per-view.

The event is expected to stream live on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE’s main roster PLEs will transition to ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer app beginning with Wrestlepalooza on September 20, but NXT’s schedule will continue under its current distribution model.

Next up for the brand is NXT Heatwave on August 24, headlined by Je’Von Evans challenging Oba Femi for the NXT Championship.