New ESPN App To Feature WWE Premium Live Events

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Premium Live Events (PLEs) will begin airing on ESPN’s new app starting in March 2026.

Disney and News Corp. recently announced that the new ESPN app and FOX’s upcoming FOX One app will be available together in a bundle for $39.99 per month.

If purchased individually, the ESPN app will cost $29.99 per month, while FOX One will be priced at $19.99 per month.

Both the ESPN app and FOX One are scheduled to launch on August 21st. However, WWE PLEs will not be available on ESPN until March 2026.

The NFL and college football seasons will be prominently featured on both apps, but the bundled price of $39.99 will not take effect until October 2nd.

Additionally, ESPN will offer a bundle of its app along with Disney+ and Hulu for $35.99 per month.