Former AEW/Impact Talent Gets a WWE Tryout

According to PWInsider, tryouts are taking place this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Former MLW star KC Navarro and former AEW/NWA/Impact star Kylie Rae are among those getting tryouts this week.

Rae has wrestled for several major promotions and was one of the first names signed when All Elite Wrestling debuted in 2019. Her time at the company was cut short because she had to leave to deal with personal matters.

Rae canceled her scheduled bookings in 2021 to address her alcohol issues:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, I will not be able to perform at Freelance Underground and NWA this weekend, nor AAW next weekend. Unfortunately, I found myself in a relapse situation and need some time for recovery. This has been going on since late August and has gradually regressed since then. I tried holding this in and working through the pain, doing my best to fulfill commitments, but it’s become too much, and needed help. I have been having a different time differentiating what is real and what is fake, especially in these types of environments. Regretfully, I tried masking the pain through marijuana and alcohol.

I have tried to be as open as I can with all of you about my mental health struggles, but I was not being honest with the unhealthy coping mechanisms I adapted. For that, I’m deeply sorry. Graciously, with the help of loved ones, I have been working towards sobriety again.

I was hoping things would get better by this weekend, but this doesn’t seem to be a quick fix. At this time, I am seeking further help and am hoping to come back a healthier version of myself. I wanted to apologize for any issues this causes. I wanted to thank companies like Freelance, Freelance Underground, NWA and AAW for being so understanding and patient throughout this time. Moving forward, I would like to express my gratitude for all of you, and the continuous support and compassion you have given me. Whether you were able to understand or not, I have always felt your empathy and I can’t thank you enough for that. With love always”

Rae has been active in the independent scene, and those who know her say she’s in a much better mental state these days.