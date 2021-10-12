Former Impact Wrestling Star Vents About How WWE Is Using Jeff Hardy

As seen on the October 11th 2021 edition of WWE RAW, Austin Theory defeated Jeff Hardy with a rollup shortly after several wrestlers chased Reggie to ringside in an attempt to win the 24/7 Title.

Former Impact Wrestling star Velvet Sky wrote that in her opinion “Jeff Hardy deserves way more than how he’s being used.” Sky later clarified that she doesn’t have a problem with veterans putting over younger talent but feels that Jeff “gets buried week after week.” Sky added that “they do absolutely nothing with him week after week except that [putting over other talent]” and she “would like to see him in AEW with Matt.”

IMHO, Jeff Hardy deserves way more than how he’s being used. — Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) October 12, 2021

I get that, and am all for it, but they do absolutely nothing with him week after week except that. I would like to see him in AEW with Matt. — Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) October 12, 2021