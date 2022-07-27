Former Referee Praises WWE for Subtle Changes on Monday’s RAW

Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas praised the “different feel” of Monday’s episode of RAW, the first to air after Vince McMahon’s retirement and Triple H’s appointment as director of WWE creative.

Korderas, who worked for WWE from 1987 to 2009, identified a number of small changes and discussed them in a #ReffinRant video posted on Twitter:

“There was some subtle changes. I thought the show flowed very nicely, it was very entertaining, there was a lot of good stuff going on, obviously, not perfect, but still a little different feel to it …

“It’s going to take some time to make some subtle changes, and I think Triple H will be the best one who can really integrate old school pro wrestling with modern day sports entertainment and combine the two in a way that will mesh well. Good luck, Triple H.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, the script for RAW was approved by McMahon last week before he retired.