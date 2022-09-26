Former ROH Head Booker Serves as Producer at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

According to reports, Delirious, who formerly served as the head booker for Ring of Honor, was present at the Impact Wrestling TV tapings on the Saturday night that followed Victory Road.

According to PWInsider, the wrestling veteran served as a producer for a variety of talent along with Gail Kim, Lance Storm, Tommy Dreamer, Jimmy Jacobs, RD Evans, and Deaner.

Delirious issued a challenge to Mike Bailey for his X-Division Championship at the Victory Road special. At Victory Road, AEW’s Frankie Kazarian advanced to the #1 contender position. On October 7, Kazarian will compete for the gold at Bound for Glory.

Delirious’ employment with Ring of Honor was formally terminated following the April event, Supercard of Honor, which was the first event held after Tony Khan purchased the promotion.

