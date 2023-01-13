Former WWE Star Alexander Wolfe: “I’m Better Than Ever, I’m in Shape, I’m Prepared”

Former WWE star Alexander Wolfe recently spoke with our good friend Steve Fall at Ten Count for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Wolfe talked about his SmackDown debut:

“When Sanity got called up to the main roster, we got like all those promising things, ‘Vince loves you guys. He has so many ideas. Everybody put some work in and we have some creative for you guys.’ Then our debut got postponed because of reasons. Later on, we knew they booked themselves into a corner with The Bludgeon Brothers so they had to finish that angle until they got beaten.”

“Then we showed up. Then eventually we had some steam on TV. Something here, something there. We won a pay-per-view match against The New Day in a table match. After the PPV, the very first SmackDown after that pay-per-view, we got beat clean and then we disappeared apparently because the big man saw something he didn’t like, but we were not told what, or why, and how we can make it better, whatever. Nobody told us. Not even the big man himself. You do not get told anything at that point. You just hear rumors. Nobody speaks with you. Everybody’s afraid of losing their jobs. You kind of sit there, like, how can I progress? How can I become the version you want me to be on your television show?”

What he’s up to now:

“I’m back on the Indies. I’m better than ever. I’m in shape. I’m prepared. I feel more like an adult in the professional wrestling scene right now. I can link up and wrestle with some other great talents all over Europe and all over the world. I have fun with it and again, never say never. Maybe an opportunity will come, maybe sooner than later, maybe never, who knows, but life is good right now.”

“I don’t see that as a bad thing that I got released. Of course, I don’t make that much money anymore like I did with WWE, but I’m busier. I’m more like myself again. Most importantly, I’m happier with what I’m doing and I’m having the time of my life right now.”

PHOTO: Alexander Wolfe Looking Shredded

You can watch the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)