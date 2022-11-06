Former WWE Star Denies Being Approached About Returning

There has been a lot of speculation about more former WWE stars joining the company. Tegan Nox and Mia Yim are two names rumored to be returning soon, and a third, Chelsea Green, is said to be on the radar as well.

WrestleVotes and PWInsider both reported that WWE was interested in Green, who was released in 2020, because Triple H is looking to bolster the women’s roster. Green has worked for several companies since leaving WWE, including Impact Wrestling, NWA, GCW, and Ring Of Honor.

According to Fightful Select, Green claimed today that she was not contacted about returning to WWE and that she is still with Billy Corgan’s NWA. Green also stated that she has indie bookings through March 2023.

So, for the time being, it does not appear that she will be returning to WWE. Of course, there is always the possibility that WWE has expressed interest internally but has yet to contact her.

