Former WWE Star Heading to AEW?

There was a tease for a former WWE talent to appear soon on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

In a pre-recorded promo, Miro discussed the House of Black on AEW. House of Black has been attempting to convince Miro to join their group in recent weeks, but Miro hasn’t made the commitment.

Julia Hart made an appearance on Wednesday’s show during the end of Miro’s promo, and she put her hand on his chin. Miro responded, “there’s only one woman who can touch the Redeemer and you are not her!”

Then Miro declared that his path is clear and that it goes to the House of Black, where he plans to eliminate them. Nothing is certain, but it appears like they were hinting at CJ Perry’s debut, formerly known as Lana in WWE.

Click here for complete AEW Dynamite results.

You can watch the backstage promo below: