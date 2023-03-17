Former WWE Star Makes His First TV Wrestling Appearance In Years On Impact Wrestling

A former WWE star who hasn’t appeared on a wrestling show in years appeared on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

Vladimir Kozlov appeared with Santino Marella in a segment. For those who are unfamiliar, Kozlov appeared on WWE programming about a decade ago in a storyline with Santino.

Kozlov was once considered one of the top heels in the company, and The Undertaker stated in a recent interview that Kozlov was considered back then to break the WrestleMania streak.

The segment mentioned that Kozlov’s name could not be said due to trademark issues.

