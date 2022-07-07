Four Matches Revealed for This Week’s AEW Rampage

Following this week’s edition of Dynamite, four matchups have been announced for this Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage.

There will be matches featuring Konosuke Takeshita and Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy and Tony Nese, and others. Full Rampage spoilers are available by clicking here.

You can check out the complete AEW Rampage lineup below:

– Gates of Agony vs. Jonathan Gresham & Lee Moriarty

– Konosuke Takeshita vs. Eddie Kingston

– Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Nese

– Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. TBA

