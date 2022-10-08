Frankie Kazarian Wins X Division Championship at Impact Bound For Glory PPV

Frankie Kazarian of AEW is the new Impact Wrestling X Division Champion.

The main card of tonight’s Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view began with Kazarian capturing the X Division Title by submission over Mike Bailey.

Kazarian’s fifth reign as X Division Champion is his first since January 2011. On June 19, Bailey reclaimed the Slammiversary title by defeating former champion Ace Austin, Kenny King, Trey Miguel, Alex Zayne, and Andrew Everett in Ultimate X. In his first reign, Bailey held the title for 110 days.

Here are some shot from Friday night’s title change opener at the Albany Armory in Albany, New York:

