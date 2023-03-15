Free Agent With WWE And AEW Interest Teases That Fans Will See Him Soon

EJ Nduka, a 6-foot-5 former college football player and bodybuilder who previously wrestled for WWE NXT under the ring name ‘Ezra Judge,’ is still a free agent.

His contract with MLW expired in January, but he finished the promotion on February 4 at the Blood & Thunder TV tapings in Philadelphia, PA. The match was featured on the latest episode of MLW Underground, which aired on Tuesday. Click here for full results.

Nduka made his AEW debut in January at the Dark tapings, where Konosuke Takeshita defeated him.

Nduka was offered a full-time AEW contract following the match, as PWMania.com previously reported. Nduka has received interest from a number of companies, including WWE and those in Japan. He was said to be thinking about his options.

Following the MLW Underground broadcast, Nduka tweeted thanking MLW and fans for their support and teasing that he’d see everyone soon.

