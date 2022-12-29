FTR Dropping AAA Titles Tonight?, FTR Kicks Off AAA Noche de Campeones with Heel Promo

IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR are rumored to be dropping the AAA World Tag Team Titles soon.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, AAA talent believe Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will be dropping their titles sooner rather than later. At tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event, FTR will defend their titles against Dragon Lee and Dralistico.

As seen in the video below, FTR began the show with a heel promo and stated that they were opposed to the opening the AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash edition. They also stated that the only way they could defend tonight would be if El Hijo del Tirantes served as the referee. Konnan eventually came out to intervene, and he ruled that if the referee cheated on behalf of FTR, Wheeler and Harwood would be fined, and Son of Tirantes would be suspended.

On the October 16, 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, FTR defeated current AEW World Trios Champions The Lucha Brothers while disguised as a lucha team billed as Las Super Ranas. They’ve won over Aero Star and Samuray del Sol, The Lucha Brothers, Lee and Dralistico, and The Young Bucks since then. FTR hasn’t defended the AAA straps since the April 6 Dynamite, when they defeated The Young Bucks.

Here is the aforementioned video: