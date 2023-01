Full Line-Up for Keiji Muto’s Tokyo Dome Retirement Show Revealed

The full lineup for Keiji Muto’s retirement show, which takes place next month, has been revealed.

The full card for the event at the Tokyo Dome on February 21 was revealed by Pro Wrestling NOAH. Muto will face Tetsuya Naito in his final match. On Saturday morning, the two set up the match at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Yokohama Arena, with Naito accepting Muto’s challenge.

Matches will also feature talent from NJPW, NOAH, Dragongate, All Japan Pro Wrestling, Tokyo Joshi Pro, and DDT.

The following is the schedule for Keiji Muto’s retirement show: