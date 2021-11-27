Full Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong Show

NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World.

The show will air tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

Philadelphia street fight: Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer

Brody King, Chris Dickinson & Daniel Garcia vs. Barrett Brown, Bateman & Misterioso

Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson & Danny Limelight vs. Fred Rosser, Karl Fredericks, Rocky Romero, Ren Narita & The DKC

Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Coughlin