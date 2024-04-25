Jon Moxley Reveals He Is Still On A Handshake Deal With NJPW

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and top AEW star Jon Moxley recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including how he is still on a handshake deal with NJPW.

Moxley said, “When I first came to Japan, I wanted to understand it and participate in it. That allowed me to learn and grow. I didn’t come in and say, ‘This is what I do and this is what we’re doing.’ Everyone I wrestled, I learned from. I’ve really been able to grow a lot working with New Japan. It’s been a mutually beneficial relationship. They get me, and I get them. The first deal I signed with them was for six months. The shoe fit, so we kept going. We’re still on a handshake deal.”

On what he has planned as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion:

“All the long-ass plane rides, all the injuries, all of that went away at that moment. I’m still here. So much of the decision-making in pro wrestling is out of your control, but I have this one shot. I may never get another one. Plus, I’m a father now. At first, it didn’t seem so realistic. It wasn’t even a goal. I just embraced every moment in Japan. I love being there, training there, and wrestling there. All I’m focused on there is wrestling. That’s it. So it’s a state of mind that allows me to grow as a pro wrestler. It’s all about the pursuit of pro wrestling. I’m the first guy to hold all three–WWE, AEW, and IWGP. It feels so humbling to be put in this position. It’s a different world with the IWGP title, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So I’m going to storm the fucking castle.”