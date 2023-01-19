Fundraiser Set Up to Assist Jay Briscoe’s Family

A fundraiser has been set up to assist Jamin Pugh/Jay Briscoe’s family in the aftermath of his death. Jay’s wife has given her approval to the fundraiser. If you would like to contribute, please go to https://givesendgo.com/pughlove.

The following is the campaign description:

“On the evening of January 17th, our community and friends across the world were left in shock after the news of the passing of Jamin, a man who made everyone around him a better person. The Pugh family’s world has shifted, and with that there will be many unforeseen expenses. We have set this page up (with approval from the family) to help ease any burden that may arise from this tragedy.

Its been heartwarming to read all the stories of those who interacted with Jamin, and his impact was felt across the world. Please continue to pray for the Pugh family and all of their children.

This is the only campaign that has been approved by the family.”