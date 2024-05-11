Gabe Kidd Shares His Thoughts On The Bullet Club Gold Faction In AEW

NJPW star Gabe Kidd recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including the Bullet Club Gold faction in AEW.

Kidd said, “Give it a rest, mate. You’ve had your time now piss off and try something new. This Bullet Club is the best Bullet Club has ever been. Bullet Club Gold: Fake. Fake. It’s not real. How is that real? Where did the Bullet Club start? [New Japan]. The real Bullet Club is in Japan.”

On Jay White:

“Don’t tell me that just because Jay White was the leader before…what happened to Jay White? Got kicked out twice. Got kicked out twice by a man who didn’t even work here. He got kicked out of America by Eddie Kingston and he doesn’t even work here. How are you going to tell me he has a version of Bullet Club? His time is done now. It’s our time now. Everyone out there, your time is finished. All these 40 year olds trying to have main event careers. Ya mad? I’m 27, peak of my life, I will destroy every single one of you. You crazy? You mad? I’ll slap up Jay White any day of the week. Any day of the week.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)