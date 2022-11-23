Gabi Butler is Officially Welcomed to WWE by Triple H

Cheerleader Gabi Butler has joined WWE, and Chief Content Officer Triple H has publicly welcomed her.

As previously reported by People, the star of the Netflix docuseries “Cheer” has signed a new WWE contract. Butler, a former gymnast, said she fell in love with WWE after attending SummerSlam in Nashville in July and meeting WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. You can read our previous report on Butler’s signing with WWE, as well as her quotes on the future and more, by clicking here.

In an update, Triple H responded to People’s article about Butler joining WWE on Twitter. He welcomed her to the company and stated that the cheerleader’s potential is limitless.

“Sky’s the limit for @GabiButlerCheer… excited to welcome this incredible athlete to the @WWE Performance Center!,” he wrote.

Butler will soon begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

RELATED: Photos of WWE’s Recent Signing Gabi Butler

Triple H’s full tweet is available below: