Gable Steveson Makes WWE SmackDown Debut, Latest on His WWE Status, Triple H Reacts

This week, Gable Steveson made his WWE SmackDown on FOX debut.

Tonight’s SmackDown from Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena featured a segment in which Steveson was seen arriving backstage with fellow Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Braun Strowman greeted them and recognized Steveson from the WWE Performance Center. Strowman told Steveson to hurry up and get to SmackDown because he’s needed on the blue brand. They then exchanged words, with Strowman mentioning how Steveson can get “these hands” and Steveson promising to come see Strowman as soon as he was called up.

Backstage at Angle’s 54th birthday party, Steveson was joined by The Street Profits, Madcap Moss and Emma, Shinsuke Nakamura, and WWE Producer Jason Jordan, who presented his “dad” Angle with a homemade birthday card.

Later, Angle made his way to the ring for the birthday celebration segment that ended the show. He was interrupted by Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable and Otis, who were upset that they had not been invited to Angle’s backstage party.

Angle was insulted and ordered out of the ring by Alpha Academy, who then began eating his birthday cake. Angle then suggested they drink a lot of milk with the cake, which prompted Steveson and a milk truck to appear. While a milk man drove, Steveson and Angle rode the milk truck to ringside, then got out and began throwing bottles of milk into the ring at Otis and Gable. Angle then pulled out a hose and sprayed Alpha Academy and the ring with it. Angle and Steveson shared a milk toast in the ring before celebrating as SmackDown went off the air.

Steveson, Damon Kemp’s brother, signed a WWE contract in the summer of 2021, around the time of his brief appearance at SummerSlam that year. After WWE launched their NIL program, it was later revealed that Steveson was under a Next In Line contract. Steveson was drafted to the RAW brand in the 2021 WWE Draft that October, but he is not listed as a RAW Superstar on the official WWE website as of this writing. Steveson was then introduced by WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon during Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. He returned for WrestleMania 38 Night 2 to face Alpha Academy’s Gable, finishing him with a suplex.

Steveson has been training at the WWE Performance Center, and he previously worked with former WWE Superstar Ken Anderson. Steveson was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome in October, and the treatment delayed his WWE training because it took place over several summer months.

It was reported that WWE has recently discussed incorporating Steveson into the storylines. There’s no word yet on whether Steveson’s appearance on this week’s SmackDown will lead to more future appearances.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H posed for photos with Angle and Steveson at SmackDown, as seen below. He commented, “Had to bring the milk truck back for this one… Happy birthday, @RealKurtAngle! #SmackDown”

Highlights from Steveson's SmackDown debut can be found below, along with Triple H's full tweets and a Steveson video package that WWE released shortly before SmackDown aired:

Had to bring the milk truck back for this one… Happy birthday, @RealKurtAngle! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zo7XZGRJKk — Triple H (@TripleH) December 10, 2022