Gail Kim Also Down For Out-Of-Retirement Return To The Ring For Match Against Legend

Gail Kim is down for a return to the ring.

As long as Mickie James is standing across from her.

The women’s wrestling legend recently reacted to comments made by the “Hardcore Country” singer and reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion about a potential return to the ring during an interview with Lucha Libre Online.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how if Mickie really wanted her to come out of retirement for a match she would: “I love and respect Mickie James to the highest regard. If she wanted me to come out of retirement to wrestle her, I would do it, just because I respect her that much. I would just need the time to prepare physically. People are asking, ‘does that mean?’ Listen, you never say never in wrestling.”

On how she doesn’t think she would take the route Mickie took but respects her for doing it: “I don’t think I would do what Mickie did, she started at the bottom and worked her way up, that’s a lot of matches to have [laughs]. You never say never to a dream scenario. It could be anything, someone just has to put together the right scenario for it to be something. We’re all wrestlers, we all love it, it’s always inside of us somewhere. We put it to bed, but sometimes a little something comes up.”

Check out the complete Gail Kim interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.