Four Matches Set For Post-TNA Under Siege 2024 iMPACT Taping In Albany

TNA Wrestling is bringing more action to the capital of New York state after their Under Siege 2024 event on TNA Plus on Friday night.

Ahead of Thursday’s TNA Under Siege 2024 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV, the promotion released an announcement regarding the post-Under Siege 2024 taping of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV from the Washington Armory in Albany, N.Y.

TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement.

Albany! The Action Continues This Saturday as TNA Wrestling Presents iMPACT!

When Under Siege is over, the battle has just begun! This Saturday, May 4th, the television trucks of iMPACT! on AXS TV roll into Albany for a second night of action from the Washington Avenue Armory as TNA Wrestling presents iMPACT! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Check out a preview of the loaded lineup you’ll see LIVE:* Alan Angels vs. Leon Slater* Champions Challenge 16-person tag match: All of TNA’s champions vs. a collection of TNA All-Stars* Tasha Steelz vs. Allie Katch* Xia Brookside vs. Ash By ElegancePlus, don’t miss this opportunity to meet your favorite TNA Wrestling stars in-person during a special Post-Show Meet & Greet: Matt Hardy, Sami Callihan and Ash By Elegance.

For ticket information, visit Ticketmaster.com.