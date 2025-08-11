Former TNA Star Rhaka Khan Faces Multiple Criminal Charges Following Arrest

As previously reported by PWMania.com, former TNA wrestler Rhaka Khan (Trenesha Biggers) was arrested on July 25 at her former apartment building after residents complained about her trespassing following her eviction.

Khan was arraigned a few days later, where she pleaded not guilty to all charges and was assigned a public defender. It was noted that her next court hearing was scheduled for the following Monday, and she was being held at Rikers Island. She had another hearing on Thursday, August 28, at 9 AM but was released from Rikers Island the Tuesday afternoon prior.

According to PWInsider.com, Khan was scheduled for a court hearing on the following Friday. While details of this hearing have not been made public, her next scheduled hearing is set for Thursday, October 30.

Court records indicate that she has been charged in two separate cases with the following offenses:

Case One

* Criminal trespass in the second degree (misdemeanor)

* Criminal trespass in the third degree (Class B misdemeanor)

* Trespass

Case Two

* Criminal mischief in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

* Criminal Mischief, Property Damage greater than $250 (felony)

* Criminal trespass in the second degree (misdemeanor)

* Criminal trespass in the third degree – (class B misdemeanor)

* Trespass