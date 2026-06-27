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GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Results – June 27, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted
GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted

GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Results – June 27, 2026

Tag Team Match
Sam Stackhouse & KJ Orso defeated The Cowboy Way (1 Called Manders & Thomas Shire)

Hollyhood Haley J defeated Joey Janela

Tag Team Match
Armageddon (Gringo Loco & Vengador) defeated Resplandor & Iron Kid

GCW World Title Match
Atticus Cogar (c) vs. Hook ends in a No Contest (Cogar retains)

GCW Tag Team Titles Match
Bustah & The Brain (Jordan Oliver & Alec Price) (c) defeated The Butcher & The Blade (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!!)

Lio Rush defeated Shotzi Blackheart

Nick Gage defeated Starboy Charlie

Ultraviolent Title Fatal 6 Way Match
Otis Cogar (c) defeated Anakin Murphy, Mr. Danger, Vipress, Slade & JKM (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

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