GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Results – June 27, 2026

Tag Team Match

Sam Stackhouse & KJ Orso defeated The Cowboy Way (1 Called Manders & Thomas Shire)

Hollyhood Haley J defeated Joey Janela

Tag Team Match

Armageddon (Gringo Loco & Vengador) defeated Resplandor & Iron Kid

GCW World Title Match

Atticus Cogar (c) vs. Hook ends in a No Contest (Cogar retains)

GCW Tag Team Titles Match

Bustah & The Brain (Jordan Oliver & Alec Price) (c) defeated The Butcher & The Blade (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!!)

Lio Rush defeated Shotzi Blackheart

Nick Gage defeated Starboy Charlie

Ultraviolent Title Fatal 6 Way Match

Otis Cogar (c) defeated Anakin Murphy, Mr. Danger, Vipress, Slade & JKM (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)