GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Results – June 27, 2026
Tag Team Match
Sam Stackhouse & KJ Orso defeated The Cowboy Way (1 Called Manders & Thomas Shire)
Hollyhood Haley J defeated Joey Janela
Tag Team Match
Armageddon (Gringo Loco & Vengador) defeated Resplandor & Iron Kid
GCW World Title Match
Atticus Cogar (c) vs. Hook ends in a No Contest (Cogar retains)
GCW Tag Team Titles Match
Bustah & The Brain (Jordan Oliver & Alec Price) (c) defeated The Butcher & The Blade (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!!)
Lio Rush defeated Shotzi Blackheart
Nick Gage defeated Starboy Charlie
Ultraviolent Title Fatal 6 Way Match
Otis Cogar (c) defeated Anakin Murphy, Mr. Danger, Vipress, Slade & JKM (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)