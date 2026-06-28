Sunday, June 28, 2026
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GCW Life Of Crime Results – June 28, 2026

By
Scott Mitchell
-
GCW Life Of Crime
GCW Life Of Crime

Game Changer Wrestling returned to the Nile Theater in Mesa, AZ, for its big event, “Life Of Crime.” The event aired live on TrillerTV+. Check out the full results down below.

  1. Mr. Danger def. Starboy Charlie
  2. Hollyhood Haley J def. Brooke Havok
  3. Cowboy Way (1 Called Manders & Thomas Shire) def. The Butcher & The Blade
  4. Scramble match: Gringo Loco def. Bobby Flaco, BYP, Iron Kid, Resplandor, & Vengador
  5. Anakin Murphy def. Joey Janela
  6. GCW World Tag Team Championships: Bustah & The Brain (Alec Price & Jordan Oliver) (c) vs. VNDL48 (Atticus Cogar & Otis Cogar) ends in a no-contest when Sam Stackhouse interferes
  7. Deathmatch: Nick Gage & SLADE def. Shotzi Blackheart & Vipress

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