GCW Life Of Crime Results – June 28, 2026

Game Changer Wrestling returned to the Nile Theater in Mesa, AZ, for its big event, “Life Of Crime.” The event aired live on TrillerTV+. Check out the full results down below.

Mr. Danger def. Starboy Charlie Hollyhood Haley J def. Brooke Havok Cowboy Way (1 Called Manders & Thomas Shire) def. The Butcher & The Blade Scramble match: Gringo Loco def. Bobby Flaco, BYP, Iron Kid, Resplandor, & Vengador Anakin Murphy def. Joey Janela GCW World Tag Team Championships: Bustah & The Brain (Alec Price & Jordan Oliver) (c) vs. VNDL48 (Atticus Cogar & Otis Cogar) ends in a no-contest when Sam Stackhouse interferes Deathmatch: Nick Gage & SLADE def. Shotzi Blackheart & Vipress