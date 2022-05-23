GCW Maniac Results – May 21, 2022

The following are the results from the latest GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) event held at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in San Francisco, California, on Saturday night, courtesy of Cagematch:

Singles Match

Blake Christian defeats Kevin Blackwood (14:35)

Singles Match

Tony Deppen defeats Titus Alexander (13:27):

Singles Match

Mike Bailey defeats Masha Slamovich (13:53)

GCW Extreme Title Six-Way Scramble Match

AJ Gray (c) defeats Cole Radrick and Jack Cartwheel and Jimmy Lloyd and Ninja Mack, and Starboy Charlie (13:29)

Singles Match

Jordan Oliver defeats Biff Busick (8:27)

Singles Match

Dark Sheik defeats LuFisto (12:11)

Singles Match

Bandido defeats Nick Wayne (12:28)

GCW Tag Team Title Match

BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) defeat Toko Uso (Juicy Finau & Toa Liona) (15:04)

Singles Match

Drew Parker defeats Joey Janela (22:19)