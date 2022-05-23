GCW Maniac Results – May 21, 2022
The following are the results from the latest GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) event held at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in San Francisco, California, on Saturday night, courtesy of Cagematch:
Singles Match
Blake Christian defeats Kevin Blackwood (14:35)
Singles Match
Tony Deppen defeats Titus Alexander (13:27):
Singles Match
Mike Bailey defeats Masha Slamovich (13:53)
GCW Extreme Title Six-Way Scramble Match
AJ Gray (c) defeats Cole Radrick and Jack Cartwheel and Jimmy Lloyd and Ninja Mack, and Starboy Charlie (13:29)
Singles Match
Jordan Oliver defeats Biff Busick (8:27)
Singles Match
Dark Sheik defeats LuFisto (12:11)
Singles Match
Bandido defeats Nick Wayne (12:28)
GCW Tag Team Title Match
BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) defeat Toko Uso (Juicy Finau & Toa Liona) (15:04)
Singles Match
Drew Parker defeats Joey Janela (22:19)