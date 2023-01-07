GCW Save Me Line-Up for Tonight (1/7/23)

GCW’s Save Me event takes place tonight in Chicago, Illinois. The show will air on FITE at 9 p.m. EDT.

The following is the card:

* Arez vs. Cole Radrick

* Starboy Charlie vs. ASF

* Sawyer Wreck vs. Robert Anthony

* Blake Christian vs. Leon Slater

* Homicide vs. John Wayne Murdoch

* THRUSSY (Allie Katch, EFFY, and Dark Sheik) vs. Mason’s Mercenaries (Charles Mason, SLADE, and Parrow)

* H8 Club (Nick Gage and Matt Tremont) vs. Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne

* GCW Extreme Championship: Joey Janela (c) vs. Tony Deppen

* GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. Bang Bros (August Matthews and Davey Bang)