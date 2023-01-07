GCW Save Me Line-Up for Tonight (1/7/23)

GCW’s Save Me event takes place tonight in Chicago, Illinois. The show will air on FITE at 9 p.m. EDT.
The following is the card:
* Arez vs. Cole Radrick
* Starboy Charlie vs. ASF
* Sawyer Wreck vs. Robert Anthony
* Blake Christian vs. Leon Slater
* Homicide vs. John Wayne Murdoch
* THRUSSY (Allie Katch, EFFY, and Dark Sheik) vs. Mason’s Mercenaries (Charles Mason, SLADE, and Parrow)
* H8 Club (Nick Gage and Matt Tremont) vs. Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne
* GCW Extreme Championship: Joey Janela (c) vs. Tony Deppen
* GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. Bang Bros (August Matthews and Davey Bang)