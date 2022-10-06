GoFundMe Set Up to Assist With Funeral Costs for Sara Lee

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sara Lee passed away at the age of 30 years old.

A GoFundMe account has been formed in order to assist Sara Lee’s family in meeting the costs associated with her funeral. If you would like to make a donation, please click here.

The following is a description of the fundraiser that was organized by Bull James, a former WWE star:

“We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee. As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it. The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones. – Bull”