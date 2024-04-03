Goldberg On Returning To The Ring: “You Never Retire Until You’re Dead”

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently appeared as a guest on the Drinkin’ Bros. podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Goldberg was asked if he would get back in the ring:

“When you’re a professional wrestler by trade, you never retire until you’re dead. I’ve been asked a couple times, but it’s hard to break me away. I’ve been hanging on the sidelines for four years with my son. My wife and I moved here for the sole reason of watching our son grow up in an unbelievable surrounding and it’s been fabulous. Living out that script for the last four years, me not having to go back and forth to Hollywood and do anything and be able to set our time aside because he plays baseball, he plays football, so we’ve just been parents for four years and it’s just been the best part of my life. It’s awesome.”

On meeting his wife:

“I was single. I flew up a month before the shoot started to recruit for one scene and that scene was a strip club scene with 49 naked strippers in it. I went up there early with my assistant. Leading up to the day where all of them were displayed at the rehearsal, it was a strip club scene. I break in as Santa Claus. I kill the bouncers at the front. I get into it with the bartender and a patron and they start chasing me with axes. I jump from a table to a swing and there’s where I meet the stunt woman on the set. We go in for that day and I’m sitting at my table. I’m kinda just looking around. I have a friend there, my assistant, and I said, ‘Do me a favor. There’s 49 girls in here that are completely naked. There’s one that’s got a robe on. Go check it out. See what her story is.’ The only one that wasn’t naked, that’s who I married. It’s been 15 years.”

On upcoming projects:

“We got a couple projects in L.A. They want me to be a series regular on something at the end of the year, but you gotta weigh those options. If it works around that (his son playing college football), I can do something, but there’s nothing more important in my life than my family at this point.”

Goldberg said he still has “Goldberg’s Garage” on Youtube.

On Ric Flair being his brother’s roommate in college:

“Ric Flair was my brother’s roommate in college. I can tell you some stories about Ric to where you would think that him being the Nature Boy was crazy. He was kicked off the football team and wasn’t in school and lived during the summer with my brother when his parents thought he was still on the team and enrolled.”

