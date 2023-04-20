Goldberg Reportedly Meets With Promoter Regarding His Wrestling Future

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has recently discussed doing his own retirement tour.

Goldberg expressed frustration about not having a proper retirement match in WWE, despite having a “handshake understanding” with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon that the retirement match would take place following his loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. You can read what Goldberg had to say by clicking here, including his thoughts on a potential four-city retirement tour, which came after he previously mentioned a possible retirement match in Israel.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Goldberg met with at least one international promoter during WrestleMania 39 Week in Los Angeles.

The meeting was mentioned as being related to Goldberg possibly having a farewell tour or celebration show to presumably end his career. The idea is that this would take place in Israel and possibly other countries, which is consistent with Goldberg’s interview comments this week.

There is no word on how far Goldberg’s talks with the international promoter progressed or who the other party is, but it appears that he is working on his own plans to end his in-ring career.

