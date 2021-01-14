Good Brothers Speak Out About Leaving WWE

In an interview with SI.com, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson commented on leaving WWE.

Anderson: “I hate to admit this, but I think there was a point in WWE where we had a loss of confidence. But I can promise you that the confidence is back. We needed to get out of that environment to remind ourselves who we really are and what we can be. Right now, we’re on top of our game. It feels that way to us, and hopefully, it shows.”

“Impact Wrestling took a chance on us five minutes after we were done with WWE, so it’s a big deal for us to reward that faith by representing Impact on AXS every week, as well as each time we show up and kick ass on TNT. It’s crazy to think that I took a spear from Edge last January in his Royal Rumble return, and a year later, me and Gallows are teaming up with Kenny Omega, who is AEW’s world champion, on an Impact Wrestling pay-per-view. Kenny and I are very different human beings, but we have this special bond and a mutual respect. He was in Japan working for DDT, which is a smaller promotion there, and I was working for New Japan. Kenny and [Kota] Ibushi would come over for tours, and he saw my rise, which came out of nowhere from 2011 to 2013. I knew Kenny was going to explode, especially when he was IWGP junior heavyweight champion. We followed Kenny’s match at Wrestle Kingdom [in 2015], and Kenny was just out there having a banger and the people were going absolutely crazy. I always knew he was going to be a star.”

Gallows: “We don’t have any sour grapes about WWE, except that they forgot to mail us our Slammy Award for Match of the Year. Maybe the mail is slow. I’m still waiting on that. But we’re focused on right now. We’re the Impact Wrestling tag-team champions, Hard to Kill is going to be a banger of a pay-per-view, we’re in the middle of ‘Wrestle Week’ on AXS TV, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see some more fallout from us and Kenny Omega on Dynamite.”