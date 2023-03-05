GUNTHER Opens Up About His WWE Character, 2K Games Changing His Rating, And More

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has addressed concerns about the stigma he faces as an Austrian who was based in Germany before moving to the United States.

GUNTHER was recently given an 88 rating in the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game, prompting criticism from fans who pointed out how “88” relates to “HH” in a simple number-letter code, but is used to represent “Heil Hitler” by admirers of former German Chancellor Adolf Hitler, who was also from Austria. GUNTHER appeared on WWE’s The Bump and stated that the number should be higher, but only because of skill. The in-game rating was then raised to 89 by 2K.

Fans had previously linked GUNTHER and Imperium to the Nazi Party. You may recall that when WWE first changed The Ring General’s name from WALTER to GUNTHER in 2022, they filed a trademark application for “Gunther Stark” as the new ring name. However, when fans discovered that “Gunther Stark” was also the name of a German U-Boat commander during World War II, the last name was then dropped.

GUNTHER was recently interviewed on The Ringer’s “Cheap Heat” podcast with host Peter Rosenberg, and was asked about the associated stigma as an Austrian who was previously based in Germany.

“Obviously, like you mention it, that’s the history of the two countries,” GUNTHER responded. “That’s something we can never change. We have to live with it. But obviously, that’s something that got thrown at us before and still gets thrown at us. We don’t really acknowledge it because it’s so far away from what the truth is, and often, I also blame it on people … see[ing] the first, obvious thing and jump[ing] on it. It doesn’t represent the culture in our countries, either. Austria and Germany have made huge efforts to be hard on themselves when it comes to their history and keep themselves in check.”

He continued, “It’s something I think everyone from there, and when I talk with [Ludwig] Kaiser that’s one of the things we’re most proud about when it comes to our cultures. There’s no nice talking about stuff like that, and people who try? They get run over right away. There’s no way to justify any of that. I think we shouldn’t mix up ideologies and stylistics if that makes sense. Everything we want to be is far away from that.”

Rosenberg believes that one of the things that improves Imperium’s presentation is their seriousness, which comes across as genuine without winking at the audience. GUNTHER agreed and elaborated on its significance.

“We mean it!” he said. “We build our livelihood around it. Why should we not take it seriously? There’s no playing a character or anything like that. That’s just what we are and we express it, obviously, in a more extravagant way in the ring. But I think that’s why it works. And we thought about it years ago, when we took that as our identity. That’s who we are. Just let it all out in the ring, and it’s gonna be authentic.”

Rosenberg then asked GUNTHER if he’d be interested in playing a lighter version of Imperium in the future.

“We did before, in different places, not that big of a stage obviously, and if it comes natural, it’s definitely possible,” GUNTHER responded. “I think a lot of people can relate to us and can connect to us. [For our entrance,] it’s usually the blackout, the music hits, people get excited, and they cheer for a second. But then the light goes on and then everybody goes, ‘Aww.’ I think that’s a great sign that also shows that deep down. they must respect us and appreciate what we do in the ring.”

On the February 17 SmackDown, GUNTHER retained the WWE Intercontinental Title over Madcap Moss, extending his record-breaking reign. He has now been defending the belt for 266 days and counting, and will do so again at WrestleMania 39. The challenger will be determined on SmackDown next Friday night with a Fatal 5 Way match involving Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, Kofi Kingston, and LA Knight. A Triple Threat featuring McIntyre, Sheamus, and GUNTHER has been rumored.

