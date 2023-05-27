GUNTHER Retains WWE Intercontinental Title At Night Of Champions

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defended his title at Night of Champions.
GUNTHER dominated Mustafa Ali at the WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event, pinning him with a dropkick and a powerbomb. Ali had his moments of offense, but The Ring General dominated the majority of the battle.
GUNTHER has been champion since defeating Ricochet on SmackDown on June 10, 2022, and is approaching one year with the title.
Click here for full Night of Champions results. Several highlights from the match at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia are included below:
WWE entrances the go hard™️#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/ExiXvjtbO9
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
Who will walk out of #WWENOC with the #ICTitle? pic.twitter.com/EScENjJaA1
— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023
SO CLOSE!#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/7NtCy5x64W
— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023
That… was close!#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/9tMUckx50V
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
One of the longest WWE Intercontinental Championship reigns of all time 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲𝘀.
Take a bow, @Gunther_AUT 🏆#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/PHYfyYGWFa
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023