GUNTHER Retains WWE Intercontinental Title At Night Of Champions

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defended his title at Night of Champions.

GUNTHER dominated Mustafa Ali at the WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event, pinning him with a dropkick and a powerbomb. Ali had his moments of offense, but The Ring General dominated the majority of the battle.

GUNTHER has been champion since defeating Ricochet on SmackDown on June 10, 2022, and is approaching one year with the title.

Click here for full Night of Champions results. Several highlights from the match at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia are included below:

