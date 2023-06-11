Hiroshi Tanahashi Announced For Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2

The upcoming “Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls” pay-per-view from Impact Wrestling and NJPW will feature NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi.

There hasn’t been any word on who Tanahashi will face that night. On March 30, during WrestleMania 39 Weekend, he defeated Mike Bailey in the main event of the “Multiverse United: Only the Strong Survive” event.

The “Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls” event by Impact and NJPW will take place on Sunday, August 20 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, June 16 at 2300arena.com.

More wrestlers and matches will be announced soon by Impact and NJPW.