Hook Wins FTW Championship on AEW Dynamite: Fight for The Fallen

On this week’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite, HOOK defeated Ricky Starks to capture the FTW Championship.

As the crowd in the arena went wild, HOOK slid out of an offensive move and revered into the Red Rum to win the championship.

Danhausen was defeated by Starks in a quick match prior to this one. A tougher challenge was then requested by Starks, at which point HOOK entered the ring. For the first time, HOOK wore orange.

Afterwards, Starks was interviewed. Starks said he “exceeded all expectations” as the FTW champion and “his god damn time is right now.” Powerhouse Hobbs, who was in the ring for the interview, betrayed his tag-team partner Starks and dropped him with a spinebuster.

Click here for full AEW Dynamite results. You can check out some highlights from the match below: