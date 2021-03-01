How Impact Wrestling Helped Bobby Lashley With His Current WWE Run

In an interview with Graham Matthews of BleacherReport.com, Bobby Lashley talked about how his run with Impact Wrestling helped prepare him for a main event spot in WWE:

“I think [that Impact run] helped out tremendously because once you come into WWE and they say you’re going to be a champion, there’s going to be some uncertainties and insecurities,” Lashley said about his time in Impact. “‘Am I able to carry that ball? Am I able to do it? Am I able to have those big matches with everyone?’ Because that’s what you need to do as a champion, and when I was in Impact, I had those opportunities.”

“There’s no question in my mind whether I should be on top or not,” Lashley said. “Some people already know it. You see Roman [Reigns] walk out there as the head of the table. He can’t even look down his chin is so high up. He has that confidence because he’s been in those matches with The Undertaker and Brock and all these different people. Same with Drew. Drew’s the same way. Drew can’t even see people that are under 6’5″ because he’s so high up right now, and he knows what he’s capable of doing. Not everybody has that.”