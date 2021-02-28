How Tony Khan Felt About Sting Taking A Powerbomb

During an interview with BleacherReport.com, AEW President Tony Khan talked about Sting recently taking a powerbomb from Brian Cage on Dynamite:

“I felt great about it. If I had any nerves about it, I wouldn’t have let him go out there to be in a position to take a powerbomb. He was ready to do that. He’s been working out, he’s been competing, and he’s been training with Darby [Allin] before Darby had gotten hurt. He’s been regularly competing in the ring for a while. He hasn’t had a live match or a professional match in a while, but he was ready to get in the ring and wrestle, and he is ready to get in the ring and wrestle on pay-per-view. So, I’m very excited for it. He’s been ready to go for a while now.”

(quote courtesy of 411Mania.com)