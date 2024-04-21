Huge Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced a huge championship match for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.

It was announced that IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will defend his championship against Don Callis Family’s Powerhouse Hobbs after Callis responded to Moxley’s challenge on Saturday night’s AEW Collision to Hobbs from this week’s Dynamite when he said he had called in some favors in NJPW.

No other matches were announced for next week’s post-AEW Dynasty episode as of this writing.