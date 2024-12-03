Huge Tag Team Match Set For NJPW Strong Style Evolved

NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) announced that Hiromu Takahashi and Titán will take on HENARE and Jakob Austin Young at their Strong Style Evolved event on Sunday, December 15th, in Long Beach.

You can check out the full announcement below:

Special Tag set for Long Beach!

Hiromu Takahashi to team with Titan against United Empire

As Strong Style Evolved fast approaches on December 15, a new match has been added to the mix for Long Beach.

All through World Tag League, Hiromu Takahashi has been teaming with Tetsuya Naito, in the same B Block as IWGP Tag Team Champions HENARE and Great-O-Khan. For Hiromu, that B Block meeting has added significance, with memories strong of earlier this autumn.

After a Korakuen Hall clash saw HENARE and Hiromu go toe to toe for the NEVER Openweight Championship in a sensational battle, now the two foes collide once more. Hiromu will be teaming with Titan on the night, as HENARE sides with Jakon Austin Young for the United Empire!