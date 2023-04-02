Huge Triple Threat NJPW STRONG Tag Team Title Match Set For Capital Collision

On April 15th, New Japan Pro-Wrestling presents Capital Collision in Washington. DC at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

A huge triple threat match for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Titles has been confirmed as the current champions Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) will defend the titles against Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) and the dream team of the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

OFFICIAL for DC April 15! After a dual challenge issued by @fakekinkade & @SuperChrisSabin, a three way for the #njpwSTRONG Tag titles! Motor City Machineguns 🆚Aussie Open🆚 the Dream Team- Okada and Tanahashi!https://t.co/FrVJy7beHx TIX: https://t.co/H1QVNNMSG7#njcapital pic.twitter.com/89TuWQc38W — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 2, 2023

Earlier today, it was announced that KENTA will defend the NJPW STRONG Openweight Title against IMPACT Wrestling superstar Eddie Edwards.

Now official for 4/15! After a challenge issued backstage at Multiverse United, Eddie Edwards will challenge KENTA for the STRONG Openweight Championship at Capital Collision! 👀https://t.co/oPdWwrOFIi Tickets: https://t.co/H1QVNNMkQz#njpwSTRONG #njcapital pic.twitter.com/jBESEKha1s — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 1, 2023

Here is the updated card for NJPW Capital Collision: