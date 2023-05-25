Hulk Hogan Comments On Possible Match With Steve Austin At WrestleMania 40

As PWMania.com previously reported, Hulk Hogan stated that he received a call from Shane McMahon regarding a potential match “about three months before WrestleMania [39]” but needed time to get his feet under him, during a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s “The MMA Hour.”

Hogan also mentioned that the 40th anniversary of his victory over The Iron Sheik is approaching, and that he’s open to wrestling one more time. When asked if he would wrestle at WrestleMania 40, Hogan said, “Anything is possible.”

Helwani asked Hogan who he would wrestle in his final match if he had his way. “The reason I went back to wrestle The Rock (in 2002) was to get in the ring with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Because me as a bad guy, I could have tore the place down with him…if I had one guy to get in there it would be him.”

Hogan confirmed that he and Austin have a good relationship, as anyone who listened to Hogan on Austin’s podcast a few years ago will know.