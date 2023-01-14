Impact Hard To Kill Results – January 13, 2023

Fatal 6 Way Match

Alan Angels vs. Delirious vs. Kushida vs. Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Mike Jackson (Pre Show)

Kushida shook hands with some wrestlers and then he & Mike Bailey exchanged bows. Alan Angels hit Bailey from behind as he was bowing.

Mike Jackson did a rope walk while holding onto Angels’s hand. Kenny King showed up and attacked Bailey to take him out of the match. Kushida caught Angels in an armbar and got a submission win.

Winner: Kushida (7:25)

A video package spotlighted the Josh Alexander & Bully Ray feud

X Division Title Match

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Black Taurus (Pre Show)

Trey Miguel & Black Taurus ended up at ringside early on. Miguel performed a huracanrana that sent Taurus into the ring post. Back inside the ring, Taurus stuffed a top rope move and then put Miguel down with a pair of sling blades.

Miguel ran down the ramp to the bottom, which was level with the ring, and performed a dive. Taurus caught him and slammed him to the mat. Taurus followed up with a backbreaker a short time later and got a near fall. Miguel dumped Taurus to the floor and went for a flip dive. Taurus caught Miguel and went for a powerbomb, but Miguel countered into a sunset bomb on the floor.

Miguel rolled Taurus back inside the ring and then went up top. Miguel performed a top rope meteora and got a two count. Taurus rallied and got near fall off a bull press. Miguel came back with the Lightning Spiral for a near fall. Miguel rolled to the floor where he stuffed a spray paint cant in his pants and then brought another back to the ring.

The referee spotted one can of spray paint and took it away from Miguel. Taurus picked up Miguel, who pulled out the 2nd can of spray paint from his pants and then sprayed Taurus. Miguel hit the Lightning Spiral to get the win.

Winner & Still X Division Champion: Trey Miguel (10:10) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

Many of the wrestlers and agents walked onto the stage. A memorial graphic for Don West was shown on the screen behind them. Ton Hannifan announced that the show was dedicated to West. There was a 10 bell salute in West’s honor and then the fans chanted his name.

Bully Ray entered first and then went to the back when Impact World Champion Josh Alexander made his entrance, Bully ran out with a chain wrapped around his fist and hit Alexander from behind. Bully took the Impact World Title and hit Alexander with it.

Alexander bled from the forehead while selling on the stage. Bully held up the belt and yelled 3 times. Bully grabbed Alexander and tossed him over the top rope and into the ring. Bully ordered the referee to ring the bell. The referee checked on Alexander, who emphatically told him to start the match, and then the bell rang

Impact World Title Full Metal Mayhem Match

Josh Alexander (c) vs. 2022 Call Your Shot Gauntlet Winner Bully Ray

Ray put Alexander through a table in the ring and got an early near fall. Alexander cut off Bully and hit him with a cheese grater that Bully had introduced to the match.

Bully rolled to the floor and came up bleeding from the forehead. Alexander tossed a bunch of weapons inside the ring and then slammed a trashcan lid over Bully’s head. Alexander used the grater on Bully’s head again. Alexander pulled out a bag from underneath the ring and then poured thumbtacks inside the ring. Alexander grabbed Bully, who broke free and scrambled to the stage.

Alexander followed Bully to the stage to stop him from leaving and then worked him over with a chair. Alexander grabbed a ladder and placed it at the bottom of the entrance ramp. Alexander placed Bully on a table on the stage. Alexander climbed the ladder. Bully shot up and tipped the ladder over, causing Alexander to fall into the ring onto the thumbtacks.

Bully went for the Bully Bomb, but Alexander stuffed it and ended up performing a German suplex. Alexander fired up and lowered the straps on his singlet. Alexander performed a rolling senton then Alexander wrapped a chain around his knee and then leapt from the ropes and hit Billy with a knee strike, which led to a near fall. Alexander put Bully in an ankle lock. Alexander hooked a chain around the throat of Alexander.

The Good Hands ran out and attacked Alexander to break the hold. Thy helped Bully perform a 3D that drove Alexander onto the tacks. Skyler and Hotch slid tables inside the ring. They eventually zip tied Alexander’s wrists to the top rope.

Tommy Dreamer walked out. The Good Hands ran to the stage where Dreamer disposed of them with punches. Dreamer entered the ring. Bully teased hitting Dreamer with a trashcan, then stopped. Dreamer held out his hands and then Bully passed him the trashcan. Dreamer turned and smiled at Alexander.

Dreamer suddenly hit Bully with the trashcan instead. Bully came right back and speared Dreamer through a table that was set up in the corner. Dreamer slammed a trashcan over Alexander’s head.

Bully stopped and noticed some commotion in the crowd. Alexander’s wife Jade Chung was shown walking down the steps in the crowd and ignoring a security guard. Jade entered the ring and yelled at Bully, who held up the trashcan. Jade suddenly dropped to her knees in fear. Bully told her to beg and said he wanted to see tears.

Bully told Jade to give him her wedding ring. Bully went to hit Alexander with the trashcan, but Jade low blowed him. Jade talked smack and then ran up the ropes and performed a cutter on Bully and they both landed on the tacks. Jade cut her husband free and then slid a chair to him.

Jade picked up another chair and tossed it to Bully, who caught it. Alexander slammed his chair into Bully’s chair to drive it into his face. Bully ended up on a table in the ring. Alexander set up a ladder on the ramp just outside the ring and then climbed it and splashed Bully through the table. Alexander covered Bully, who kicked out. Alexander put Bully in the ankle lock for the submission win.

Winner By Submission & Still Impact World Champion: Josh Alexander (17:17) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

Mickie James spoke with Tara in the backstage area. They hugged and said they loved one another. Raven entered the room and said that he was there for the beginning of James’s career. He said he didn’t think this was the end, but if it was then he wanted to be a part of it. James hugged Raven

Impact World Tag Team Title Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match

Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. Major Players vs. Bullet Club vs. Heath & Rhino

All 4 teams started fighting to start the match. Brian Myers gouged the eyes of Rhino and then Cardona rolled him up to eliminated him & Heath.

Chris Bey checked in and took 3 neckbreakers from Cardona, who covered him for a two count. Cardona stood up and ripped off his Major Players t shirt. Ace Austin & Myers tagged in. Austin took out Cardona with a kick from the apron and then performed a missile dropkick on Myers.

Alex Shelley tagged into the match and targeted the left knee of Austin. Motor City Machine Guns took turns working over Austin. Shelley put Austin in a figure 4 which Austin broke by reaching the ropes. Austin eventually kicked Shelley into a corner and then Myers tagged himself in while Austin tagged in Bey.

Bey worked over Major Players. Austin tossed Bey into the air and he performed a cutter on Myers. Austin followed up with another move to eliminated Major Players.

Guns hit a Magic Killer on Bey and went for a pin, but Austin broke it up. Motor City Machine Guns hit Austin with various clotheslines and then tossed him to the floor. Motor City Machine Guns set up for a double team move on Bey, who slipped away and shoved Motor City Machine Guns into one another.

Austin tagged in and then helped Bey perform another elevated cutter. Major Players pulled Austin from the ring. Sabin performed a suicide dive on Major Players. Motor City Machine Guns lit up Bey with kicks and then hit him with Skull & Bones to get the win.

Winners & Still Impact World Tag Team Champions: Motor City Machine Guns (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!)

After the match Frankie Kazarian made his entrance and hugged Motor City Machine Guns as they were heading to the back. Kazarian entered the ring in non-wrestling attire and got a microphone. Kazarian played to the Atlanta crowd and then spoke about coming back to Impact and winning the X Division Title and then coming up short when he went for the Impact World Title.

Kazarian said he did all of that as a visitor. He said he went back to where he came from and felt like he was surrounded by strangers. Kazarian said that if you don’t stand up for yourself then no one will. Kazarian said he had a decision to make in terms of whether to sit back and keep his mouth shut and be complacent or bet on himself and walk away.

Kazarian announced that he signed a long term contract with Impact Wrestling. Kazarian recited some AC/DC lyrics and then announced that he’s back home.

Backstage Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace was shown warming up.

A video package set up the Digital Media Title match.

Before the match Joe Hendry got a mic paused to listen to some Moose chants when Hendry tried to speak, Moose slapped the mic out of his hand.

Digital Media Title Match

Joe Hendry (c) vs. Moose

Hendry slapped Moose across the face.

Winner & Digital Media Champion:

