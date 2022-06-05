Impact Releases Footage of Digital Media Title Change at Indie Event

Impact Wrestling has released footage of Rich Swann’s recent Digital Media Title victory.

Swann won the belt from Matt Cardona at The Wrestling Revolver’s Vegas Vacation event in Las Vegas on May 28. On the other hand, Cardona attacked Swann after the match and then walked away with the belt. Click here to read our original article on the title change, which includes post-match remarks from each competitor as well as a look at Swann’s eye cut.

Impact has published a complete video of the match and post-match attack below as an update. During his post-match celebration, Cardona hits Swann with a low blow and then a belt shot, as seen in the video below.

On Tuesday, Cardona will have surgery to repair a torn biceps. He also holds the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, the AIW Absolute Championship, the AIW Intense Championship, and the All-Star Wrestling Heavyweight Championship.

Swann defeated Matthew Rehwoldt on this week’s taped Impact, however the match was taped before the title change in Las Vegas, therefore he didn’t have the title belt with him. Impact has yet to announce what will happen next with the Swann vs. Cardona program.

Here is footage of the title change: