Impact Wrestling Results – August 19, 2021

This week’s edition of Impact Wrestling opened with highlights of Christian Cage winning the Impact title from Kenny Omega at AEW Rampage last Friday Cage said the belt was back home where it belongs.

Josh Mathews and Gia Miller, inside the ring, welcomed everyone to tonight’s episode of Impact. They talked up Christian Cage’s title win and brought him to the ring with Cage returning to Impact for the first time in ten years.

As they were speaking, W. Morrisey and Eddie Edwards brawled out of the back to the ring. Edwards nailed a tope suicida on Morrisey and drilled him across the back with punches. Morrisey shoved him away and nailed a big boot to the face on the floor. They battled into the ring, where Morrisey nailed a big splash. He went for a powerbomb but Sami Callihan, of all people, hit the ring to try and make the save. Edwards and Callihan teamed to take Morrisey over the top to the floor. Impact security pulled Morrisey away. Edwards and Callihan looked at each other.

Callihan grabbed a ring mic. Callihan told Edwards he can thank him later. He has a match tonight and he’s tired of waiting and said let’s start the show.

They went into the official open of the show.

Moose & Ace Austin vs. Chris Sabin & Sami Callihan.

Callihan and Austin battled back and forth with Callihan getting the early advantage. He tagged in Sabin, who snapmared Austin and drilled him with a big knee to the back. Callihan tagged back in and controlled Austin, drilling him in the back as well.

Sabin tagged back in and continued working over Austin, drilling him with a series of punches in the corner. Austin shoved him away and took Sabin out with some educated feet, as Jim Ross used to say about Stan Lane. Sabin covered Austin for a two count as they went to commercial.

When they returned, Moose was working over Sabin outside the ring on the apron. Moose drilled him with some heavy chops but Sabin fired away with punches. Madman Fulton provided the assist with a big boot to stop that assault. Moose tossed Sabin back in the ring. He and Austin tagged in and out, working over Sabin. Callihan finally made the hot tag. He set up for the Cactus piledriver but Moose hit the ring. Sabin nailed a tornado DDT. Austin took him out with a kick, but was caught and powerbombed for Sami for a two count.

Callihan went to finish him but Sabin tagged himself in and nailed Cradleshock for the pin.

Your winners, Sami Callihan & Chris Sabin!

Callihan laid out Sabin after, upset Sabin stole his moment. They will face off as part of a Four Way tomorrow on the Emergence PPV.

Matt Striker and D’Lo Brown broke down everything set for the Emergence PPV.

Backstage, The Good Brothers bragged about beating up Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata at NJPW Resurgence over the weekend. Gallows promised to take Joe Doering out tonight and said they would take everyone out tomorrow at the PPV.

Backstage, Sami Callihan said tagging with Chris Sabin was fun but the second the match ends, Sabin became fair game. They are all going to fight tomorrow to see who will be the new number one contender. He said he was going to take a piece from Kenny Omega every week until someone else wore the title, so he did exactly what he promised to do and everyone is welcome. Eddie Edwards said they they aren’t friends and there won’t be a next time. Callihan walked off.

Shera with Rohit Raju vs. Matt Cardona with Chelsea Green

They lock up but neither man gains the early advantage. They size each other up and grapple again but this time, Shera slams Cardona to the mat. Cardona drilled him with a big right and grabbed a side headlock. Shera elbowed his way out and shoulderblocked Cardona down as he rebounded off the ropes. They battled to the outside with Cardona getting the better of the exchange. Cardona tossed him back in the ring but Raju grabbed his leg, allowing Shera to drill him as they went to commercial.

When they returned, Shera sent Cardona into the corner with force and then repeated the feat. Shera slammed Cardona, then dropped an elbow for a near fall. Shera cinched on another side chinlock.

Shera continued to work over Cardona and beat him with elbow strikes, then choked him against the ropes. Raju nailed Cardona when the referee wasn’t looking, Chelsea gave chase and the referee left the ring to separate them, allowing Shera to choke Cardona. Cardona made a comeback but was drilled with a sideslam backbreaker for a two count. Shera shoulderblocked him in the corner over and over but when he went for another, Cardona avoided and Shera crashed into the buckles.

Raju climbed up on the apron but Green pulled him down and slapped him. Cardona nailed Radio Silence off the ropes and scored the pin.

Your winner, Matt Cardona!

Madison Rayne brought back Locker Room with Johnny Swinger back for the ring. Tenille Dashwood was via satellite on the set of her show, which of course was the same set as Locker Room talk. Madison asked her why she chose to align herself with Rayne. Tenille said they’ve been looking for the perfect partner for her and it was Tenille. The answer was in front of her all the time as Rayne was her first-ever Impact partner. Rayne said that perhaps it was kismet and they needed to go on their journey before reuniting. Dashwood read a poem about dreams and circles. They said they aren’t influencers, they are The Influence, which sounds like their team name. Kaleb and Swinger weren’t getting along. Kaleb got all riled up and said he was going to reclaim his pride and go look for Scott D’Amore.

Backstage, Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Josh Alexander said he was excited and happy for Christian Cage but Cage isn’t going to be the one to carry the Impact banner into the future. Jake Something showed up and Alexander said he’s not going to be worried about Something. Jake said he’s going to show Alexander he should be worried. Alexander went to Scott D’Amore, who was dealing with Kaleb, and demanded a match. Scott said he could wrestle Kaleb in a No DQ match.

Impact Wrestling Champion Christian Cage came to the ring. The crowd gave him a huge reaction. Cage said it was damn good to be back after nine long years. He said the nostalgia is hitting him like a brick wall. He gets to stand before the fans as the Impact Champion. He wrestles for AEW but it was an honor for him to take the titles from Kenny Omega and bring them back to where they belong. In 2005, he walked out of the biggest wrestling company in the world and Impact took a chance on him. They gave him a chance to wrestle for titles and in main events and to raise his stock and that’s all he ever wanted. All of this is surreal to him and it’s all he ever wanted. He said that with his history, this isn’t about his history anymore. He had some conversations with Impact executives and that as much as the TNA title means, it’s time to retire the championship. This isn’t about the past, but about now and the future. The Impact title represents that. Everyone in the back hopes to have this spot one day and that means a hell of a lot. The Impact title will be recognized as the biggest prize in this company. The TNA lineage will be ingrained in his soul and the annals of the company forever. He handed the belt off and told everyone to say goodbye to the TNA title. It was carried to the back as the fans chanted TNA.

Cage said that as the Impact Champion, it was time to get down to business. Brian Myers came out and made his way to the ring with Sam Beale. Myers said that he doesn’t live and talk about the past. He’s the number one contender and for one year, he’s been killing it with Impact Wrestling. He said that the shiny belt Cage has around his waist belongs to him. Cage said he’s happy that Myers climbed out of Cardona’s shadow to show his face. Brian always complains about being pushed down and he’s figured out how to push back, but Myers has to lose before he learns how to win and he hasn’t learned anything yet. He said he was the most professional wrestler, not Myers. They faced off as the crowd chanted for Cage. Myers pulled himself back but Beale tried to attack. Cage nailed him for a right. Myers went to nail Cage but thought better of it and left the ring.

Backstage, Melina asked Trey if he’s still going to the treehouse. He said he’s still getting high and flying. He asked Melina if she was still doing splits. She told Trey that he’d see and walked off.

They aired a promo for the NWA PPVs.

Melina vs. Brandi Lauren

Lauren was worked over but nailed a neckbreaker. Lauren went for a catapult into the corner but Melina blocked it. Melina nailed a kick and shoved Lauren down. Melina came off the ropes with a bodypress but rolled off and nailed a knee to the back. Melina smashed her head into the ring, then went for an inverted DDT. Lauren countered but Melina locked on the Muta Lock and twisted it into a California Dream for the submission.

Your winner, Melina!

Deonna Purrazzo attacked Melina after the match and stomped away at her. Melina tackled her and they rolled around the ring throwing haymakers. Drame King Matt hit the ring and held Melina as Deonna worked it over but Trey made the save. The two sides faced off.

They showed footage of John Skyer winning last week. Gia Miller interviewed him about upsetting Matt Cardona and asked him how it felt to have such a shocking debut. He asked what was shocking about the win, he was simply the better man. He denied anyone helped him when we heard screaming. The camera went to Dave Finlay who was over a laid out Juice Robinson, calling for help.

Another NWA commercial.

They showed footage of Jordynne Grace winning in a power lifting competition. She noted Rachael Ellering was there to be with her. Ellering said Grace is going to keep doing incredible things and she wants to be there when Grace does it again. Grace said she broke State records and in November will be going for the World National Title. Nice piece.

Jake Something vs. Kaleb with A K – No DQ

Jake went right after Kaleb, who avoided a charge. Kaleb tried to attack but was tossed with a release suplex. Jake beat Kaleb down and called for a powerbomb. He nailed one with authority. The crowd chanted for him as Jake pulled a table out from under the ring and placed it inside the squared circle. He placed it in the corner and laid out Kaleb, then speared him through the table.

You winner, Jake Something!

Nice spotlight leading into the title match.

Josh Alexander came out and made his way to the ring, glaring at Jake. They faced off in the ring.

Somewhere, Su Yung was holding the hair of Kiera Hogan. Kimber Lee said that she hopes she’s pleased “Mother” by collecting the first soul, “but not the last.”

D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker ran down the Emergence PPV.

Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering

They faced off and began slugging it out. Gallows grabbed a side headlock but was sent into the ropes. Doering clotheslined him over the top to the floor. Gallows pulled him to the outside and they brawled on the floor as they went to commercial.

When they returned, they battled back and forth. They nailed each other with clotheslines to no effect until finally Doering nailed one that took Gallows down to a knee. Doering grabbed him for a delayed vertical suplex, which was damn impressive. Gallows went to the floor, where they battled back and forth. Doering was sent into the guard rail. Gallows raked his face and nailed him with a series of elbows to the face. Gallows had a chair tooked in his face. The big men fought to recover and make their way to their feet.

Gallows and Doering returned to the ring. Gallows and Doering charged and clunked heads. They each spilled out to the floor on opposite sides of the ring again. Galllows was getting more and more frustrated.

They continued battling each other around the ring. Gallows and Doering battled to the stage. Gallows hit a sit-down powerbomb on Doering and they crashed through the stage, which looked cool. They showed a number of replays. Officials and Dr. Ross Forman came to the crash scene. After a few minutes, the wrestlers were extricated and each made their way back to the ring.

They battled back and forth until Gallows came off the ropes. Doering clobbered him with a clothesline in mid-air and scored the pin.

Your winner, Joe Doering!

Great big man match.

