Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract

Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling.

Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement.

He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in 2014. He was let go by the company in 2019. Kon wrestled on the independent circuit after leaving WWE.

Kon made his Impact Wrestling debut last February, losing to Josh Alexander on an episode of Impact TV, before being called back in November to join The Design faction.

Kon credited Tommy Dreamer with helping him get a job in Impact Wrestling.

Cody Deaner, Angels, Sami Callihan, and Big Kon make up the Design faction.