Impact Wrestling Star Applauds Video Of Face Mask Burning

Former WWE star TJP, who is the current Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion, wrote the message “Good parents

[Clapping hands emoji]” in response to a video of parents encouraging children to burn face masks. TJP responded to fans that were critical of his message:

Parents encouraging kids to burn masks on Idaho Capitol steps pic.twitter.com/VOYfOYqwwt — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) March 6, 2021

I mean, I don’t think you should ever burn other ppl’s stuff. I encourage ppls pursuit for independent thought, and their peaceful expressions of it. But even I wore a mask even before Covid if I had a cold or a cough or something. It’s really not an all or nothing type thing. — 🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) March 7, 2021

It’s good to teach independent thought and to not just follow the train or fear popular backlash. But like I said, the act of burning anything wouldn’t be my primary choice of expression for anything if given the choice to do so. — 🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) March 7, 2021

I agree completely with that. I do tend to think it is generally a very left leaning ideology to indoctrinate ppl so young though. Primarily I think it’s good to raise young ppl to have integrity and independent opinions based on what they think, not what they are told to think. — 🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) March 7, 2021

That’s the short sighted view of it yes. Absolutely they are being told an idea. But I’d rather that fundamentally they get it from their parents than Twitter or teachers. Long term it teaches them how to express independent thought peacefully and fearlessly when they’re older. — 🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) March 7, 2021

They’re gonna start somewhere with their knowledge, best case scenario it starts with their parents and not peer pressure from Twitter or indoctrination from teachers. That’s just reality. And it’s good to show them that they can peacefully express their opinion later in life. — 🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) March 7, 2021

Again, this is emotional blackmail. Of course death is a tragedy, and ppl die from many things all the time. And I’m sorry to hear that. But this is completely avoiding the point of relativity in this issue as a whole. No one is shrugging shoulders at it. Certainly not me. — 🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) March 7, 2021

Some, but not most. It’s almost the same ratio I believe which is not unlike the flu or pneumonia etc. — 🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) March 7, 2021

None, actually. I wear masks whenever I’m asked to, I even wore them before covid whenever I travelled with a cough or cold. I also take 9 tests per month and stand/sit exactly where I’m told at whatever distance is desired. I just applaud the peaceful expression of thought. https://t.co/yJ3mbEW6JF — 🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) March 7, 2021

99% do. That’s really what the point of relativity is in this regard. Nothing is ever 0%. — 🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) March 7, 2021