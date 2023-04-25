IMPACT Wrestling Teases “Major Surprise” For Spring Slugfest 2023

You can officially pencil in a new featured match for this Friday’s IMPACT Wrestling special themed-event.

And a “major surprise.”

On Tuesday, the promotion teased a “major surprise” for their IMPACT Spring Slugfest 2023 show this Friday at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

Additionally, Moose & Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar & Yuya Uemura in tag-team action was announced for the show.

Make sure to check back here at PWMania.com this weekend for complete IMPACT Spring Slugfest 2023 results from Chicago, Ill.