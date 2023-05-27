Impact Wrestling Under Siege Results – May 26, 2023

Impact Wrestling presents Under Siege live from Western Fair District Agriplex

London, Ontario, Canada. On the card is, IMPACT World Championship match Steve Maclin (c) vs. PCO and IMPACT Knockouts World Championship match Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jordynne Grace. Plus, Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw, Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King and so much more! Continue below for the complete results.

The Countdown results:

The Coven (KiLynn King and Taylor Wilde) vs. The Death Dolls (Courtney Rush and Jessicka)

RESULTS: The Death Dolls defeats The Coven via submission when Courtney Rush locked in the Sharpshooter on Taylor Wilde.

IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Dirty Dango

RESULTS: AND STILL IMPACT DIGITAL MEDIA CHAMPION JOE HENDRY. Joe Hendry defeats Dirty Dango via disqualification after Dango low lowed him. After the match, Dango continues to beat down Hendry until Santino comes out. He runs to the ring and Dango runs out of the ring. Then Santino checks on Hendry.

MAIN CARD:

Kenny King vs. Nick Aldis

RESULTS: Nick Aldis defeats Kenny King via submission with a Clover Leaf.

As Nick is leaving the ring, Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich are seen brawling all over the arena. They fight into the crowd after falling off a platform. Kelly is dumped into the ringside area. In the ring, Kelly turns it around by choking Masha with a chain. Officials run in to break it up. Kelly stands tall with a chain as security exits.

The Design (Deaner, Angels and Kon) vs. Sami Callihan, Rich Swann & Jake Crist

RESULTS: Sami Callihan, Rich Swann & Jake Crist defeats The Design via pinfall after Rich Swan rolls up Angels.

Backstage:

Santino Marella tells Gia that he’s not going to be impartial when it comes to Dango. He’s going to punch his lights out.

Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw w/ Jai Vidal and Savannah Evans

RESULTS: Trinity defeats Gisele Shaw via submission with Starstruck.

Backstage:

Gia interviews Subculture when Brian Myers and The Good Hands interrupt. Myers tells them to slow their roll. Dani Luna interrupts and says Subculture’s first defense will be against them.

Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) (c) vs. Subculture (Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster) w/ Dani Luna

RESULTS: AND STILL IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS ABC! Ace Austin and Chris Bey defeats Subculture via pinfall with Assisted Cutter into Ace’s Rolling Neckbreaker finisher, The Fold on Mark Andrews.

X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Sabin

RESULTS: AND STILL X-DIVISION CHAMPION TREY MIGUEL! During the match the referee was knocked out, so no one was there to make the count for Sabin. Trey Miguel defeats Chris Sabin via pinfall after Trey blinded Sabin with spray paint.

Six-Way Scramble #1 Contenders Bout For IMPACT World Championship: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Alex Shelley

RESULTS: Alex Shelley defeats Frankie Kazarian, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jonathan Gresham, and Yuya Uemura via pinfall with a Shell Shock on Yuya Uemura.

Backstage:

Gia interviews Trey as he’s about to leave! She asks about how he won his match. Sabin then attacks Trey, but Trey was able to escape.

Impact Knockouts World Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

RESULTS: AND STILL IMPACT KNOCKOUTS WORLD CHAMPION DEAONNA PURRAZZO! Deonna Purrazzo defeats Jordynnw Grace via pinfall with the Queens Gambit.

Impact World Championship Match: Steve MacLin (c) vs. PCO

RESULTS: Steve MacLin stapled PCO’s lips together. PCO finds a pair of pliers and took the staples out. AND STILL IMPACT WORLD CHAMPION A BLOODIED STEVE MACLIN! Steve Maclin defeats PCO via pinfall with a KIA.

After the match, Steve Maclin calls out Scott D’Amore to strap the title around Steve’s waist. Scott comes out, and offers his hand but Maclin leaves the ring. Maclin yells to him that he’s, his boss. Behind D’Amore is Bully Ray. Bully chokes Scott with a belt. Bully tells Maclin to get a table. Maclin slides a table in as Bully helps him set it up. Rehwoldt gets in the ring and tries to stop them once Bully pulls out lighter fluid. Bully pours lighter fluid all over Matthew before PCO returns to the ring. Motor City Machine Guns try to make the save but they left the ring running. Bully sprays the table with fluid as Maclin gets Scott up. Bully slams Scott through the burning table to close the show.